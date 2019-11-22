By Przemek Garczarczyk
17-year-old welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr, who is fighting tomorrow night in Las Vegas, talks about family, character, accepting life and boxing challenges, being Polish-Italian-American and Polish Connection with Adam Kownacki + growing up fast…
–
Vito Mielnicki, Jr. interview was great. I’ve seen him only once in an exhibition and the kid has a great future. With his father in the business and full support from his mother and siblings at 17 the future is bright.
