November 22, 2019
Boxing News

Interview: Vito Mielnicki Jr

By Przemek Garczarczyk

17-year-old welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr, who is fighting tomorrow night in Las Vegas, talks about family, character, accepting life and boxing challenges, being Polish-Italian-American and Polish Connection with Adam Kownacki + growing up fast…

  • Vito Mielnicki, Jr. interview was great. I’ve seen him only once in an exhibition and the kid has a great future. With his father in the business and full support from his mother and siblings at 17 the future is bright.

    Reply

    Reply
    • >