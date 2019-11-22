Interview: Vito Mielnicki Jr By Przemek Garczarczyk 17-year-old welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr, who is fighting tomorrow night in Las Vegas, talks about family, character, accepting life and boxing challenges, being Polish-Italian-American and Polish Connection with Adam Kownacki + growing up fast… – Golden Contract Results from London WBO #1 Catterall remains unbeaten Advertisements

