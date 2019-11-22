Golden Contract super lightweight quarter-finals results from London’s York Hall:

Former European welterweight champion Mohamed Mimoune (23-3, 3 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Darren Surtees (12-1, 8 KOs) in round five. Surtees scored a knockdown in round two, but Mimoune responded by battering Surtees from round three on, scoring a knockdown in round five to end it. Time was 2:21.

Late sub Jeff Ofori (10-1-1, 3 KOs) advanced to the next round after a ten round draw with Kieran Gething (9-2-2, 2 KOs). Ofori pressed the action and landed the harder shots. Scores were 96-95 Gething, 96-94 Ofori, 95-95. It fell upon the referee to select which fighter moves on in the tournament. Ofori, who just upset previously unbeaten Gerard Carroll seven days ago, was deservedly chosen.