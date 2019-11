Weights from Long Island Danny Gonzalez 140 vs. Johnny Hernandez 137.8

Simone “Tyson” Federici 196.8 vs. Stivens “Superman” Bujaj 198.4

Dashaun “Toosweet” Johns 138.2 vs. Alex “El Toro” Vargas 138.8

Justic “Lil Nasty” Bland 120.8 vs. Dawshawquan “The Dragon” Thomas 123.8

Jahvel Joseph 166 vs. Curl “King Curl” Aitcheson 161.6

Saleem “Bad Dream” Kelly 149.2 vs. George Gethers 145 Venue: Paramount Theatre, Huntington, New York

Promoter: Star Boxing

