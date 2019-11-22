WBO #1 junior welterweight Jack Catterall (25-0, 13 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Timo Schwarzkopf (20-4, 12 KOs) on Friday night at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Catterall was cut over the right eye in round five, but was mostly in command and won 99-91, 100-91, 99-92.

Three-time Olympian super middleweight Vijender Singh (12-0, 8 KOs) dominated crafty 42-year-old Charles “The Crusader” Adamu (33-15, 26 KOs) over eight rounds. Singh dropped Adamu in round two. Adamu was deducted a point for a headbutt in round four. Singh knocked Adamu into the ropes for another count in round six. The ref gave Adamu a standing eight count in round seven. Scores were 80-68 3x.

Former world title challenger Muhammad “Falcon” Waseem (10-1, 7 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over 39-year-old former light flyweight world champion Ganigan Lopez (36-11, 19 KOs) in a spirited super flyweight contest. Scores were 77-75, 77-75, 80-73.

Unbeaten WBO #3, IBF #11 junior featherweight Thomas Patrick Ward (29-0, 4 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Martin Casillas (20-11-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 80-71 3x. Ward dropped Casillas with a body shot in round eight.

Unbeaten welterweight Rohan Date (11-0-1, 8 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Justice Addy (16-6-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 60-53, 60-53, 59-54. Addy was down in round three.

Pro debuting lightweight Fahad Al-Bloushi scored a first round KO over Sandro Tughushi (1-7, 1 KO). Tughushi down three times in round one.