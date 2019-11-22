Advertisements

November 22, 2019
Boxing News

Vergil Ortiz opponent named

Vergil Ortiz Jr.(14-0, 14 KOs) will look to end the 2019 year with another spectacular knockout win when he defends his WBA gold welterweight title against Brad “King” Solomon (28-1, 9 KOs) in a 12-round fight. The event will take place December 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN.

In the co-main event, Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-2, 17 KOs) will officially make his debut at 135 pounds after losing his WBA super featherweight world title against Andrew “El Chango” Cancio. Machado will look to make a campaign for a world title in this new division.

Also, super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (23-0, 17 KOs) will defend his NABA world title in a 10-round clash. Opponents for Machado and Bazinyan will be announced shortly.

In other action, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (14-0, 9 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas welterweight title in a 10-round bout against Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-1, 11 KOs).

Luis Feliciano (13-0, 8 KOs) will defend his NABF super lightweight title against Herbert “Ace” Acevedo (16-2-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-1, 6 KOs) will open the night in an eight-round lightweight clash.

