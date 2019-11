Smith, Ryder make weight Callum Smith 167.4 vs. John Ryder 167.4

(WBA super middleweight title)



Craig Glover 198.3 vs. Chris Billam-Smith 198.7

Anthony Fowler 154 vs. Harry Scarff 153

Tom Farrell 140 vs. Sean Dodd 139.9

James Tennyson 134.75 vs. Craig Evans 134 Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing

