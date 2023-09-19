By Miguel Maravilla

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De la Hoya spoke about the upcoming showdown between Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha vs. Giovanni Santillan of San Diego. Rocha vs. Santillan takes place Saturday October 21st at the Forum in Inglewood, California live on DAZN.

De La Hoya also spoke about the card and boxing history of the Forum, the WBO’s upcoming decision on Terence Crawford, championship sanctioning bodies in boxing, California State Athletic Commission on bringing more fights to Los Angeles, Ryan Garcia and more.

_