By Miguel Maravilla
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De la Hoya spoke about the upcoming showdown between Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha vs. Giovanni Santillan of San Diego. Rocha vs. Santillan takes place Saturday October 21st at the Forum in Inglewood, California live on DAZN.
De La Hoya also spoke about the card and boxing history of the Forum, the WBO’s upcoming decision on Terence Crawford, championship sanctioning bodies in boxing, California State Athletic Commission on bringing more fights to Los Angeles, Ryan Garcia and more.
100% agree with Oscar about titles in boxing. There are too many “champions” “super champions” and super duper champions” in boxing which causes confusion. No champion should be exempt from fighting the next best fighter. On the other hand, Oscar is a promoter so he may sing a different song if his fighters had all of these perks.