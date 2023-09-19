September 19, 2023
Boxing News

Interview: Oscar De La Hoya

By Miguel Maravilla

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De la Hoya spoke about the upcoming showdown between Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha vs. Giovanni Santillan of San Diego. Rocha vs. Santillan takes place Saturday October 21st at the Forum in Inglewood, California live on DAZN.

De La Hoya also spoke about the card and boxing history of the Forum, the WBO’s upcoming decision on Terence Crawford, championship sanctioning bodies in boxing, California State Athletic Commission on bringing more fights to Los Angeles, Ryan Garcia and more.

_

Interview: Alexis Rocha, Giovanni Santillan

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • 100% agree with Oscar about titles in boxing. There are too many “champions” “super champions” and super duper champions” in boxing which causes confusion. No champion should be exempt from fighting the next best fighter. On the other hand, Oscar is a promoter so he may sing a different song if his fighters had all of these perks.

    Reply
    • >