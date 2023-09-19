Welterweights Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) and Giovanni “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) speak about their upcoming October 21 showdown at the Forum in Inglewood, California, live on DAZN.

WBO #1 welterweight Alexis Rocha, of Santa Ana, has won seven straight fights since his only defeat to Rashidi Ellis and piled up a stoppage against George Ashie early this year and stopped Anthony Young in his last fight.

WBO #4 Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs), of San Diego, comes off a stoppage over Erick Bone. Undefeated in 31 fights, his biggest win came against former world champion Antonio DeMarco. Under the guidance of Robert Garcia, Santillan has been training in Riverside, California.

