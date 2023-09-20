Former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario “El Azteca” Barrios showed off their skills and previewed their upcoming showdown for the WBC interim welterweight title during a media workout at DLX Boxing in Las Vegas on Tuesday. They meet on the Canelo vs. Charlo PPV undercard on September 30 from T-Mobile Arena.

Mario Barrios: “I’m gonna bring the same intensity that I bring in every fight. I feel a lot more comfortable and settled in at the weight now…I’m preparing myself to the best of my ability. We have a very good game plan that we’re getting ready for Ugas. It’s a really hard fight, but those are the type of fights that I like to take. I want to continue to test myself and my ability and my skill in the ring.”

Yordenis Ugas: “I’m not in the prediction business, but what I do is fight elite fighters, give my best every round and let the chips fall where they may…I’m just focused on my fight. I have no clue what Crawford may do with the WBC belt. I’m doing my thing and that’s what I plan to keep doing.”