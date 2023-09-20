Conor Benn will return to the ring this Saturday in Orlando, Florida – live worldwide on DAZN. Over a year since his last fight, the British fighter (21-0, 14 KOs) will officially resume his career when he faces Mexican super welterweight Rodolfo ‘Sinaloita’ Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KOs) at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida as the Hitchins-Zepeda co-main event.

Benn was provisionally suspended back in April, effective as of March 15, when his fight with Chris Eubank Jr last October was postponed.

’The Destroyer’, however, was subsequently cleared in July by UKAD and the WBC, and his provisional suspension was lifted after an independent National Anti-Doping Panel review.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “Conor Benn is back and I’m looking forward to seeing him pick up where he left off. He’s ready to go straight in for a big fight now but his trainer Tony Sims will be pleased to get him back sooner against a game opponent in Rodolfo Orozco. Conor is looking unbelievable in the gym and I cannot wait to see him back in the ring where he belongs on what is a fantastic fight card in Florida.”

Conor Benn said: “I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit. A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption. After that, I’m putting the 147-160 divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.”