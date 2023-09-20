Conor Benn will return to the ring this Saturday in Orlando, Florida – live worldwide on DAZN. Over a year since his last fight, the British fighter (21-0, 14 KOs) will officially resume his career when he faces Mexican super welterweight Rodolfo ‘Sinaloita’ Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KOs) at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida as the Hitchins-Zepeda co-main event.
Benn was provisionally suspended back in April, effective as of March 15, when his fight with Chris Eubank Jr last October was postponed.
’The Destroyer’, however, was subsequently cleared in July by UKAD and the WBC, and his provisional suspension was lifted after an independent National Anti-Doping Panel review.
Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “Conor Benn is back and I’m looking forward to seeing him pick up where he left off. He’s ready to go straight in for a big fight now but his trainer Tony Sims will be pleased to get him back sooner against a game opponent in Rodolfo Orozco. Conor is looking unbelievable in the gym and I cannot wait to see him back in the ring where he belongs on what is a fantastic fight card in Florida.”
Conor Benn said: “I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit. A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption. After that, I’m putting the 147-160 divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.”
Orozco has 38 fights and he just turned 24 in June. Looking at his record….. I think I recognize two names, both journeymen.
That’s a lot of fights to have at such a young age, albeit not against the most renowned competition, as you highlighted.
You can bet he’ll be bringing lots of experience and machismo to the table nonetheless!
He’s quite tall and rangy standing at 6’1 and has a pretty decent jab. He’s 32-3 24 KO’s, indicating he may have some pop in his gloves, and in his 3 losses has never been stopped.
The problem I see with Orozco is that he doesn’t throw punches in combinations, opting to be more of a methodical fighter. His defense is sub par and he’s not that quick with his hands or his feet.
I believe Conor will be too explosive and aggressive for him. But Orozco is a “bad a$$” from Sinaloa, so he’ll be bringing tons of heart and will come fight night!
Should be interesting for as long as it lasts!
Wel, given that Benn’s been out so long, if Orozco can put something together (especially early), maybe he can have some success, but I do expect, as you said, Benn to beat him and probably stop him. But we’ll see. Great comment!
Conor Benn vs Tim Tszyu at 154 would be fireworks!
“…..was subsequently cleared in July by UKAD and the WBC,..”
– Did we ever find out what the story was with the first failed test?????
Still a tough and experienced fighter to make your comeback against!! I applaud Benn for taking the fight. Now we get to see if the explosiveness and power is still there or was it manufactured??!!
Conor Benn fits perfectly as a potential opponent for Terence Crawford. As Crawford has been very clear, he wants only big-money fights; this is one of them if it is staged in the UK. Also, his beloved trainer BoMac is in a “crowbar hotel” over there, so he better forget about Canelo, who, besides having three fights with PBC, is not interested in a fight against him. I am sure Ben vs. Crawford could be a terrific fight.
Conor Benn vs Florian Marku before any title fights. I love REAL grudge