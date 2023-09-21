Super lightweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (21-1, 16 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to defeat Hugo Alberto Roldan (22-2-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 95-94, 96-93, 97-92 on Wednesday night at the White Sands Event Center in Plant City, Florida.

In a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Kareem Hackett (12-0, 6 KOs) outscored Clay Waterman (11-1, 8 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 100-90, 99-9, 100-90.

Super welterweight Ismael Villarreal (13-1, 8 KOs) stopped John David Martinez (19-3, 16 KOs) in round two of a scheduled eight-rounder.