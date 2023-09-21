Heavyweights Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce faced off at the final press conference for their clash Saturday in London, seen on ESPN+ in the US and TNT Sports in the UK.

Zhilei Zhang: “Your team is going for a rematch, which is a big mistake and I’m going to end your career.”

Joe Joyce: “Well, let’s see it then. Let’s have it…I’m looking forward to getting a victory this time around.”