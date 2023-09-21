Heavyweights Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce faced off at the final press conference for their clash Saturday in London, seen on ESPN+ in the US and TNT Sports in the UK.
Zhilei Zhang: “Your team is going for a rematch, which is a big mistake and I’m going to end your career.”
Joe Joyce: “Well, let’s see it then. Let’s have it…I’m looking forward to getting a victory this time around.”
The good boxing fights are not those fights where the fighters need to be ‘the best’, but rather those that you are not sure who is going to win and both fighter give their best. This is one of those fights.
Henry, I respect your opinion champ, but I humbly disagree in this case.
The Juggernaut is just that, a juggernaut! He looks to impose his size and strength on his opponents but lacks in skill and defense. He’s slow and always there to hit!
Zhang is not only the bigger man, but he also proved to be the stronger and more dominant fighter. Zhang is way more skillful offensively and defensively, with way more folds/wrinkles and tools in his shed.
And if that’s not enough to handle, he’s also a tricky southpaw which makes matters even worse for Joyce.
Joyce was obliterated that first fight and took a vicious beating. Some fighters never recover mentally after situations like that. There are levels in boxing and he just looked completely out of his element. He had no answers for Zhang’s assault!
And to be super honest 5 months was not long enough to recover physically or mentally after the beating he received. He didn’t give himself enough time to heal emotionally or to learn anything new.
If I were his team I would have brought him back against a lesser opponent to regain that confidence back.
I believe the moment Joyce gets cracked one good time, he’s going to go into a shell and we’ll see the same results as the first fight, or maybe even worse.
Joyce definitely has a punchers chance and we’ve all seen remarkable things take place in that squared circle, but in this case I think Joyce gets stopped again!
That’s just my humble 2 pennies, but we’ll see!
Respectfully
I can’t wait for this one!!!! As far as I’m concerned this is a must-win for both. Zhang is nearly 40 and he’s closing in on a major fight (possibly for the title) and Joyce needs this win to show that he had a setback and has learned from his mistake.
Repeat for Zhilei
I have seen recently two faces in boxing: one with the ridiculous circus staged by some fighters to sell the event (Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis is a good example), and the other with throwback fighters treating each other with respect (what about Crawford vs. Spence?). Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce seem to be one of them (hopefully it will stay like this). My point is that boxing doesn’t need those staged circuses, but rather those fights that enhance boxing credibility, and this fight has all the necessary ingredients to entertain us. Despite that, it could be another victory for Zhilei. For sure, this fight won’t be boring or disappointing, with one of the contenders on one knee and telling the referee to hurry up with the count.
Very true burucho. What pales in comparison are these you tuber fights that are complete garbage. I actually think Garcia vs. Davis was nothing like that except the first press conference. Now, Mayweather vs. McGregor was nothing but a circus. I always appreciated two fighters stare each other down say their intentions then shake hands. Not to common these days. That’s respect and as they say act like you been there before. Last one: a la teddy Atlas behave like a champion. I think Zhang completes the sweep too.
I think Zhang make big bang.
Frank Warren looking like the Emperor from Star Wars