As expected, Showtime will air the WBO junior middleweight world title clash between unbeaten Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (22-1, 16 KOs) on October 14 (October 15 in Australia) at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Tszyu, the current WBO interim champion, will ascend to the full WBO championship throne when Jermell Charlo is stripped on September 30. Mendoza, the WBC interim beltholder, is coming off a huge KO win over Sebastian Fundora in April.