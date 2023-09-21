As expected, Showtime will air the WBO junior middleweight world title clash between unbeaten Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (22-1, 16 KOs) on October 14 (October 15 in Australia) at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.
Tszyu, the current WBO interim champion, will ascend to the full WBO championship throne when Jermell Charlo is stripped on September 30. Mendoza, the WBC interim beltholder, is coming off a huge KO win over Sebastian Fundora in April.
At least Mendoza will receive additional glory before Tszyu wins by TKO5. I want to say TKO3, but Mendoza’s chin may hold out for 2 more rounds.
Tim Tszyu will get the major fight he deserves in the end. I predict Canelo will beat Charlo and Crawford beats Canelo. Crawford will need to fight Tim Tsyzu to be 3 times undisputed.
Its widely accept Tszyu flatten Mendoza.
Good fight if you ask me!
Mendoza deserves the shot after his last performance. He’s a tough opponent for any 54 pounder. He’s a live dog who displayed lots of character and grit against Fundora. I give him his flowers!
Great test for Tzsyu. I’m not mad at this fight at all!
This match up will tell a lot about both fighters.
Brian Mendoza is an up-set specialist; Jeison Rosario and Sebastian Fundora can confirm this. Mendoza is not an elite fighter with beautiful footwork and skills, no, but his punching power is real (with both hands), as is his gritty determination. So, even though Tszyu is the massive favorite to win this fight and win by KO before 5 rounds, he shouldn’t underestimate Mendoza, because if he lands clean, we could be witnessing one of the biggest upsets in boxing.
Tim in 10 round or less
Y’all talk about Tszyu like he’s the Tom Brady of boxing. What did he accomplish so far? Please, inform me. Should be a good test for both fighters. Charlo would have mollywopped Kazoo if they fought!
Does the winner of this fight become the very first UNIFIED INTERIM CHAMPION in the history of the sport?? Seriously.