By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

“Monster” Naoya Inoue, three-belt bantam champion, said at the press conference on Saturday, “I have no plan to finish it quickly.” The comment of his counterpart Paul Butler, WBO titleholder, that Naoya has some flaws on defense greatly hurt him, and Inoue replied, “If I concentrate on defense, I can avert all punches from my opponent. I have more confidence in defense than offense, which I’d like to demonstrate.”

Does it mean that Naoya is willing to be a Willie Pep rather than a Mike Tyson? Defense master than Destroyer? Inoue may try to win a point without throwing punches like Pep, right? Butler, a thinking boxer, listened to Inoue’s comment and seemingly tried to analyze what Naoya said before him. What unification bout shall we expect? Chess game or onslaught?

The undercard bouts are as follows: Unbeaten Andy Hiraoka will put his WBO Asia Pacific 140-pound belt against Korean Minho Jung over twelve. Also unbeaten OPBF 122-pound ruler Yoshiki Takei will risk his belt against IBF#7 Bruno Tarimo over twelve. Naoya’s brother Takuma Inoue will take on Jake Bornea over ten. OPBF feather champ Satoshi Shimizu will participate in an 8-round non-title bout against Filipino Landy Cris Leon.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

