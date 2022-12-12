Due to unforeseen circumstances, the December 17th fight card at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City promoted by Rising Star Promotions has been postponed. The new date, which will take place in early 2023 will be announced shortly. All tickets may be refunded to the point of purchase.

“I deeply regret to inform everyone that the event on December 17th will need to be postponed until a later, more suitable, date,” said Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna of Rising Star Promotions. “I, personally, take extreme pride in the quality of fan/fighter experience of RSP events and with such a short timeframe to go, we just can not pull it off due to last minute inconveniences that were far beyond our control. Thank you all for your understanding in this unfortunate matter.”