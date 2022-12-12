By Joe Koizumi

“Overweight!,” shouted Joe Gallager, the trainer of WBO bantamweight champ Paul Butler, when the digital scale indicated 55.55 kilogram–on the first trip of three-belt titleholder Naoya Inoue–against the exact bantam class limit 55.52 kg by just 0.03 kg, that is, 30 gram. Gallager so kindly presented a towel for Inoue to take off his pants and scale again naked. Naoya refused it, left the weigh-in room and came back just four minutes later. This time Inoue scaled in at 55.45 kg (117.75 pounds). Paul Butler weighed in at 55.50 kg (118-pound class limit).

“Monster” Inoue said, “I may go for a knockout early or carefully watch him move. I’ll fight with my own intuition, depending on his move.” Paul Butler coolly said, “I’d like to show an interesting fight.”

Undercard bouts:

WBO AP 140-pound title bout

Andy Hiraoka 140 vs. Jung Minho 140

OPBF 122-pound title bout

Yoshiki Takei 122 vs. Bruno Tarimo 121.5

Non-title bouts:

Takuma Inoue 122.5 vs. Jake Bornea 123.75

Satoshi Shimizu 127.75 vs. Landy Cris Leon 129.25

Both Filipino boxers, Bornea and Leon were shamefully overweight each by 600 gram (some 1.5 pound), and finally gave up their efforts to reduce weight any more. In such an important event, the Filipino boxers were so shameful that their overweight incident tarnished the weigh-in ceremony because the JBC staff had to patiently wait for Bornea and Leon to take time and reduce weight for hours. We hope the GAB, Philippine commission, to punish and suspend them upon their return.

Hironori Miyake 122.25 vs. Peter McGrail (Paul Butler’s stablemate) 122.75

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.