By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #10 heavyweight Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) returns to action Saturday against former WBA regular champion Mahmoud Charr (33-4, 19 KOs) over twelve rounds at Motospace Dubai Investment Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Browne, also a former WBA champion, is coming off a spectacular first round knockout of Junior Fa in June. “I’ve got the power to knock anyone out in the world,” Browne said. “The problem is that I don’t throw it because I’m scared of hurting people. Not in the ring, I’m talking about sparring, so I’ve got into the habit of not throwing my right hand.”