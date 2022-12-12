December 12, 2022
Boxing News

Big Daddy Browne returns Saturday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #10 heavyweight Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) returns to action Saturday against former WBA regular champion Mahmoud Charr (33-4, 19 KOs) over twelve rounds at Motospace Dubai Investment Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Browne, also a former WBA champion, is coming off a spectacular first round knockout of Junior Fa in June. “I’ve got the power to knock anyone out in the world,” Browne said. “The problem is that I don’t throw it because I’m scared of hurting people. Not in the ring, I’m talking about sparring, so I’ve got into the habit of not throwing my right hand.”

Inoue: No game plan to finish quickly
GIANT Lopez-Martin Photo Gallery

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Stay off the sausage rolls before this fight or you’ll ‘fall over’ I mean get KO’d like you did against gallen.

    Reply

  • Browne loves to hear himself talk to juice up his ego. Yet, he is the only one who does not realize the majority of us tune him out with his cheap talk.

    Reply
    • >