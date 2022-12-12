By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBA #10 heavyweight Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) returns to action Saturday against former WBA regular champion Mahmoud Charr (33-4, 19 KOs) over twelve rounds at Motospace Dubai Investment Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Browne, also a former WBA champion, is coming off a spectacular first round knockout of Junior Fa in June. “I’ve got the power to knock anyone out in the world,” Browne said. “The problem is that I don’t throw it because I’m scared of hurting people. Not in the ring, I’m talking about sparring, so I’ve got into the habit of not throwing my right hand.”
Stay off the sausage rolls before this fight or you’ll ‘fall over’ I mean get KO’d like you did against gallen.
Browne loves to hear himself talk to juice up his ego. Yet, he is the only one who does not realize the majority of us tune him out with his cheap talk.