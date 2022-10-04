The IBF has stripped junior lightweight champion Joe Cordina of the 130lb belt he won in June for not defending against mandatory challenger Shavkat Rakhimov. Cordina-Rakhimov had been scheduled for the November 5 Bivol-Zurdo undercard in Abu Dhabi, UAE, but Cordina pulled out with a hand injury that required surgery and will keep him out of the ring until well into 2023.

“Absolutely gutted,” said Cordina on social media. “Worked my whole life to become a world champion and I haven’t even had the chance to defend the title. Feel like I’ve been robbed!!”

Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) earned the title with an upset KO over Kenichi Ogawa in June. However, one of the conditions set by the IBF for sanctioning was the winner must face Rakhimov, who was reportedly paid a step-aside fee. Cordina’s stablemate, IBF #2 Zelfa Barrett, will now likely take on Rakhimov for the vacant belt.