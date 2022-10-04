Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn faced off at the final press conference ahead of their DAZN showdown on Saturday at London’s O2 Arena. Their fathers fought twice in the 1990s.
Eubank looks like he’s going on a trip in that luggage he’s wearing
Should be a fun fight, but would’ve preferred Benn vs Thurman!!