Heavyweight Hughie Fury has pulled out of his WBA eliminator with Michael Hunter again, citing the effects of “long COVID.” The fight had already been rescheduled for October 29 after Fury pulled out of their original July date due to illness.

Hughie Fury: “I am a professional boxer who needs to fight in order to pay my bills and to live. But I have been out for over a year now and, to my frustration, I have been advised by doctors to take total rest at the moment because I’m suffering symptoms of long covid.

“I feel weak with no strength. I’ve had all sorts of checks and they’ve diagnosed me as having long covid symptoms.

“It is frustrating but there is nothing I can do if my body’s not allowing me to train. I’m going to take time out for the rest of this year and pick up again next year when I’ve rested properly.

“I have had 29 bouts. I’m ready for big fights and my promoter has guaranteed me a big fight upon my return. If that’s Michael Hunter next, that’s fine. If it’s someone else, that’s fine as well. I think everyone knows I will fight anyone as I have done over the years.”