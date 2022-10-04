By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBO super welterweight champion Sam Eggington (32-7, 18 KOs) will defend the championship against former three-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan (30-4-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event.

“He’s been European champion, British champion, Commonwealth champion and now he’s the world champion … he’s pretty much done everything,” Hogan said on the Main Event Podcast. “But he’s also lost. And I know I want that belt more than him.”

* * *

Liberian-born and Melbourne-based 154-pounder Victor Nagbe (4-0) will clash with Adrian Rodriguez (13-4-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant Australian title over ten rounds at the Mansfield Tavern in Brisbane, Queensland on Friday, televised nationally on Foxtel cable television network. Nagbe is coming a win over former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman in 2021. Rodriguez was in action last in 2021 suffering a ten round points loss to Tysinn Best. Promoter is Angelo DiCarlo.