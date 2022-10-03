Estrada-Chocolatito 3 lands in Arizona The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) will will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena (formerly the Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Arizona on December 3, live worldwide on DAZN. WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) will meet McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs) as the co-main event. Alimkhanuly challenger named Like this: Like Loading...

