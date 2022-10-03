WBO middleweight world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against two-time British champion Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday, November 12 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. ESPN+ will stream the whole card.

“Janibek is the top middleweight in the world, and this fight will be the start of a long and accomplished championship reign,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

In the co-feature, undefeated WBA female minimumweight champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) will defend her world title against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO).

In undercard action, undefeated lightweight prospect Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (15-0, 12 KOs) will fight in an eight-rounder. Muratalla is coming off a one-sided decision over Jair Valtierra.

6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (5-0, 5 KOs) will fight in his first scheduled six-rounder. Mireles has three consecutive second-round knockouts after scoring a pair of first-round stoppages to start his career.

Junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KOs), who is coming off an epic decision victory over the previously undefeated Omar Aguilar in August, hopes to inch closer to title contention in an eight-rounder.

2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (13-1, 11 KOs) looks to make it five wins in a row in an eight-round lightweight bout.

Former U.S. amateur superstar Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (7-0, 2 KOs) returns in a six-rounder at super middleweight.

Lightweight Charlie Sheehy (4-0, 3 KOs), a fearsome puncher from the Bay Area, makes his fourth appearance of 2022 in a four-rounder.