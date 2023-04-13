Fightnews.com® previously reported that M&R Boxing, promoter of former IBF light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado (38-3, 33 KOs) won a purse bid with a bid of $2,500 for an ordered match with former WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer Rosales (35-6 21 KOs). Matchroom, promoter of Rosales, did not bid. When the two sides were unable to reach an agreement in the allotted time given, the IBF ordered #3 ranked Alvarado to face IBF #4 ranked Seigo Yuri Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs) of Japan. Akui is promoted by internationally respected promoter Akihiko Honda (Teiken Promotions). The bout is to determine the #1 mandatory challenger to current world champion Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs).

Alvarado’s manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) gave his thoughts. “I wish the Alvarado versus Rosales fight could have happened. However, we are very happy and pleased With the IBF’S decisión.”