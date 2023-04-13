April 13, 2023
Boxing News

IBF orders Alvarado-Akui

Fightnews.com® previously reported that M&R Boxing, promoter of former IBF light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado (38-3, 33 KOs) won a purse bid with a bid of $2,500 for an ordered match with former WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer Rosales (35-6 21 KOs). Matchroom, promoter of Rosales, did not bid. When the two sides were unable to reach an agreement in the allotted time given, the IBF ordered #3 ranked Alvarado to face IBF #4 ranked Seigo Yuri Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs) of Japan. Akui is promoted by internationally respected promoter Akihiko Honda (Teiken Promotions). The bout is to determine the #1 mandatory challenger to current world champion Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs).

Alvarado’s manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) gave his thoughts. “I wish the Alvarado versus Rosales fight could have happened. However, we are very happy and pleased With the IBF’S decisión.”

Santiago-Ortega clash Friday on ESPN+
Zerafa rejects Tszyu offer?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>