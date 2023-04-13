By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO 154 pound interim champion Tim Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose says WBA #1 middleweight Michael Zerafa rejected an offer to clash with Tszyu in June.

“I can confirm there was a recent approach again for Zerafa to fight Tim for his next fight before Charlo,” Rose told News Corp. ‘Unfortunately, the approach was turned down…this was a world-title opportunity. Tim has the world title after beating Tony Harrison and it would have been a massive fight for Australian boxing. It was in the preliminary stage, we were looking at possible opponents and Zerafa was the one guy on the list. Tim wasn’t aware of the offer but would have taken the fight no problems…how much longer can Zerafa keep avoiding Tim?”

Zerafa’s manager reportedly denied that an offer to fight Tszyu was received.