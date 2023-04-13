April 13, 2023
Boxing News

Santiago-Ortega clash Friday on ESPN+

The full undercard is set for this Friday April 14th from Centro de Combates, Pandeportes, Panama City, Panama. In the evening’s new main event WBO #11 Latino jr flyweight champion Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (10-3, 5 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico, steps in to defend his belt against local WBA #12 WBO #15 Carlos “Arañita” Ortega (15-6-3, 6 KOs) of La Chorrera, Panama. The 10-round fight will air live starting at 9:00PM/EST on ESPN+ (USA/Canada) & ESPN Knockout (Latam)

The co-main event is a 10-rounder for the WBA Fedecentro super welterweight title as champion Derrieck Cuevas (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico faces challenger Damian Rodriguez (13-1 7 KOs)of Havana, Cuba but living in Panama City.

Opening the telecast, Rising super middleweight knockout artist WBA #11 Luis Rodriguez Fernandez (11-0, 11 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto is back in the ring defending his WBA Continental Americas Title against Ecuadorian Roger “Dinamita” Guerro (17-3-1) over 10 rounds. All Three Puerto Rican champions will be putting their titles on the line.

The 4th title fight of the night features a power punching duel, Cuban Yunior “Bronco Man” Menendez (6-0 5 KO’s) squaring off against Juan Carlos Chavarria (6-1 6 KO’s) of Costa Rica over 8 rounds for the vacant WBC Fecarbox Light-Heavyweight title.

Rounding off the undercard action, fan favorite Orlando Martinez (2-0 2 KO’s) of Panama City faces crosstown rival Richard Trejos (0-1) over 4 rounds. Hondurian flyweight Gerardo “Chocolate” Sanchez (7-1-1) squares off against Tomas Villar (1-1) in a 6-round battle. Giodanni Jimenez (11-0-1 10 KO’s) of Venezuela faces Ecuadorian Antonio Ocles (12-11-2) for the vacant WBA Fedebol Super Middleweight Title over 8 rounds.

The 7-bout card will open Doors at 6:30PM First fight 7:00PM The event is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association Top Rank on ESPN+ & Master Promotions.

IBF orders Alvarado-Akui

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>