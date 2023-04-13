The full undercard is set for this Friday April 14th from Centro de Combates, Pandeportes, Panama City, Panama. In the evening’s new main event WBO #11 Latino jr flyweight champion Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (10-3, 5 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico, steps in to defend his belt against local WBA #12 WBO #15 Carlos “Arañita” Ortega (15-6-3, 6 KOs) of La Chorrera, Panama. The 10-round fight will air live starting at 9:00PM/EST on ESPN+ (USA/Canada) & ESPN Knockout (Latam)

The co-main event is a 10-rounder for the WBA Fedecentro super welterweight title as champion Derrieck Cuevas (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico faces challenger Damian Rodriguez (13-1 7 KOs)of Havana, Cuba but living in Panama City.

Opening the telecast, Rising super middleweight knockout artist WBA #11 Luis Rodriguez Fernandez (11-0, 11 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto is back in the ring defending his WBA Continental Americas Title against Ecuadorian Roger “Dinamita” Guerro (17-3-1) over 10 rounds. All Three Puerto Rican champions will be putting their titles on the line.

The 4th title fight of the night features a power punching duel, Cuban Yunior “Bronco Man” Menendez (6-0 5 KO’s) squaring off against Juan Carlos Chavarria (6-1 6 KO’s) of Costa Rica over 8 rounds for the vacant WBC Fecarbox Light-Heavyweight title.

Rounding off the undercard action, fan favorite Orlando Martinez (2-0 2 KO’s) of Panama City faces crosstown rival Richard Trejos (0-1) over 4 rounds. Hondurian flyweight Gerardo “Chocolate” Sanchez (7-1-1) squares off against Tomas Villar (1-1) in a 6-round battle. Giodanni Jimenez (11-0-1 10 KO’s) of Venezuela faces Ecuadorian Antonio Ocles (12-11-2) for the vacant WBA Fedebol Super Middleweight Title over 8 rounds.

The 7-bout card will open Doors at 6:30PM First fight 7:00PM The event is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association Top Rank on ESPN+ & Master Promotions.