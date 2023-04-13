Super welterweight Brian Ceballo (13-1, 7 KOs), a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion, will headline against Edward Ulloa Diaz (13-5, 10 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight contest on April 27 at Sony Hall in the heart of Times Square, Manhattan. Ceballo is rebounding from his first defeat, a majority decision setback last October, and figures to get back into the win column against Diaz, who has lost five of his last six. The event will be streamed globally on DAZN.

The undercard will feature two-time Mongolian Olympian Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat (5-0, 3 KOs) against in an eight-round super featherweight bout against Edy Valencia Mercado (20-9-6, 7 KOs) and former WBO female super flyweight champion Miyo “Miyo Musashi” Yoshida (15-3, 0 KOs) against Indeya Smith (6-6, 1 KO). The event is promoted by BoxingInsider Promotions and DiBella Entertainment.