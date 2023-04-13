WBO interim heavyweight champion “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) and challenger Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference today for their clash Saturday on ESPN+ from the Copper Box Arena in London.

Joe Joyce: “I’ve got the WBO interim, I don’t know how close I could be to a world title. All the others seem to be running scared or doing their own little things. I want the fight to happen, but I get how things work with the governing bodies and I can only fight what’s put in front of me…I respect Zhang’s power and I won’t be going in there recklessly, and also he’s a southpaw so that’s more of a tricky style than I’m used to.”

Zhilei Zhang: “He’g got a tough chin, great stamina, but I’m the Big Bang right here. I bang everything!”

Joyce is a 10:1 favorite.