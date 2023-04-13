Warriors Boxing and Boxlab Promotions have announced that they are joining forces. Based in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando respectively, Warriors and Boxlab have a large stable of fighters. They will promote more than 10 cards per year in different locations.

Boxers under the Warriors Boxing and Boxlab Promotions banner include WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell, WBA International super lightweight titlist Orestes Velazquez, WBA Continental Americas bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas, WBA Fedecaribe super lightweight champion Kevin Brown, fast rising middleweight Jose Armando Resendiz, Fedecaribe lightweight champion Idalberto Umara, NABO super lightweight champion Nestor Bravo, and world ranked title contender Christopher Diaz.

“It’s great working with Amaury (Piedra), the Caribe Royale, and the rest of the team at Boxlab Promotions,” said Luis DeCubas of Warriors Boxing. “He is a great businessman and there are a lot of things we can help each other with. I’m one of the best evaluators of talent and Leon Margules has been with me for 33 years. Collectively, we have venues, a TV deal and a great stable of fighters. Joining forces with Boxlab Promotions will help keep our fighters busy, which is a key component to building them into world champions.”

“On behalf of Boxlab Promotions, I could not think of better partners than Luis DeCubas, Leon Margules, Melvin “Chico” Rivas, and the rest of the team at Warriors Boxing,” said Amaury Piedra of Boxlab Promotions. “When we first started discussing coming together, the chemistry and teamwork were immediately evident. Between shows at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, The Armory in Minnesota, and Hialeah Park Casino in the Miami area, we’ll have ample opportunities to showcase our great stable of fighters in 2023 and beyond.”

Warriors Boxing and Boxlab Promotions’ next card takes place May 12 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.