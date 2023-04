ESPN+ Weights from Panama Rene “Chulo” Santiago 108 vs. Carlos “Arañita” Ortega 107

(WBO Latino jr flyweight title) Derrieck Cuevas 147 vs. Damian Rodriguez 147

Yunior”Bronco Man” Menendez 174 vs. Juan Carlos Chavarria 173

Luis J Rodriguez 166.5 vs. Roger Guerrero 167

Orlando Martinez 134 vs. Richard Trejos 133

Gerardo “Chocolate” Sanchez 107.5 vs. Tomas Villar 108

Giodanni Jimenez 169 vs. Antonio Ocles 172 Venue: Centro de Combates/Pandeportes, Panama City

Promoter: All Star Boxing, Top Rank, Master Promotions

Weights from Essington, PA Warriors and Boxlab to team up

