Weights from Essington, PA Junior Wright 222.3 vs. Brian Howard 223

Mark Dawson 147.5 vs. Javier Mayoral 147.3

Rasheen Brown 125.2 vs. Eric Manriquez 129.6

Nimal Farmer 149.9 vs. Antonio Allen 147.4 Venue: The Clarion Hotel, Essington, PA

Promoter: RDR Promotions

1st Bell: 7:30 PM

STREAM: BXNGTV.COM Weights from Detroit ESPN+ Weights from Panama Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.