April 13, 2023
Weights from Detroit

Derick Miller 187 vs Isaiah Thompson TBA
Vernon Webber 198 vs Twon Smith 199
Justin Johnson 166 vs Sherman Williams 161
Sam Rizzo 132 vs Carlos Ovando 134
David Rojas 110 vs Alonzo Littlejohn 109
Matt Niziolek 154 vs Donquay White 149
Joseph Hicks 161 vs Noah Kidd 163
Luis Quintero 146 vs Joshua Boudreaux 143
Joshua Pagan 141 vs Wesley Rivers 139
Joseph Bonas 156 vs Anthony Smith 152

Night of Knockouts XXVI
Venue: Motor City Casino, Detroit, Michigan
Promoter: CLIP Promotions
Limited tickets are available by Ticketmaster or at the Soundboard Box Office. Doors at 6:30. First Bell at 7pm.

