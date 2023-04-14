By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Derick Miller 187 vs Isaiah Thompson TBA

Vernon Webber 198 vs Twon Smith 199

Justin Johnson 166 vs Sherman Williams 161

Sam Rizzo 132 vs Carlos Ovando 134

David Rojas 110 vs Alonzo Littlejohn 109

Matt Niziolek 154 vs Donquay White 149

Joseph Hicks 161 vs Noah Kidd 163

Luis Quintero 146 vs Joshua Boudreaux 143

Joshua Pagan 141 vs Wesley Rivers 139

Joseph Bonas 156 vs Anthony Smith 152

Night of Knockouts XXVI

Venue: Motor City Casino, Detroit, Michigan

Promoter: CLIP Promotions

Limited tickets are available by Ticketmaster or at the Soundboard Box Office. Doors at 6:30. First Bell at 7pm.