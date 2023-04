Weights from Commerce, CA Omar Trinidad 125.4 vs. Adan Ochoa 125.4

Gabriel Silva 161. vs. Angelo Thompson 159.4

Cain Sandoval 141 vs. Jose Angulo 140.8

Umar Dzambekov 175 vs. Nathan Davis Sharp 175

Osvaldo Lopez 146.4 vs. Jose Manuel Gomez 146.4

Gloria Munguilla 111.8 vs. Nikkia Williams 111.4

Steven von Euw 153.8 vs. Monray Marable 153.8 Venue: The Commerce Casino, Commerce, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: UFC Fightpass

