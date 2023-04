Weights from Philadelphia Feargal McCrory 135 vs. Eduard Dos Reis 136.6

Gian Garrido 161.8 vs. Pablos Rojas 161.2

Juan Davila 136.4 vs. Tony Johnson 134.8

Alan Otto 158 vs. Jamar Leach 162

Daniel Bean 246.6 vs. Mike Cooke 213.2

Leonidas Soprandis 145.7 vs. Ryan Schwartzberg 146.2 Venue: 2300 Arena

Promoter: R and B Promotions

Stream: Bxngtv.com

1st Bell: 7:30 PM ET T Pulev punishes Shojgreen Weights from Commerce, CA Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.