By Przemek Garczarczyk

A majority of the IBF Directors determined that an “exception to regulations” be granted to Andy Ruiz, Jr, with the following condition: The winner of the Ruiz-Joshua bout must agree in writing that he will fight Kubrat Pulev in an IBF mandatory defense on or before May 31, 2020.

The #1-rated Pulev and his team had officially petitioned the IBF, requesting they order Ruiz to postpone his rematch with former champ Anthony Joshua and make an immediate mandatory defense against Pulev.

More to come…