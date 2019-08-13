Less than three months since his second-round destruction of Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, heavyweight Tyson Fury (28-0-1 20 KOs), a.k.a. “The Gypsy King,” will return against the undefeated Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury-Wallin will stream live on ESPN+. Tickets start at $105 and go on sale Friday.

“I am pleased to be back in Las Vegas. I loved my time there in my last fight and I am going to put on a show at the T-Mobile Arena,” Fury said. “Otto Wallin is a world-ranked fighter and is tall, something we want with the Deontay Wilder rematch around the corner. He is also a southpaw, which will bring its own obstacles, but I will be fully focused to get this job done because the rematch needs to happen.”