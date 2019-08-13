By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing
Tim Tszyu 153.52 vs. Dwight Ritchie 153
(WBO Global, IBF Australasian super welterweight titles)
Tim Tszyu: “I’m expecting a win — that’s all. I came for here for one reason, one purpose, and that’s to win.”
Dwight Ritchie: “I’m feeling really good. Glad to get the weight off and ready to rumble.”
Venue: Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Promoter: No Limits Boxing
TV: Foxtel Main Event pay-per-view (Australia)
IBF supervisor: Anibal Miramontes
WBO supervisor: Danny Lee