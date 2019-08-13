By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Tim Tszyu 153.52 vs. Dwight Ritchie 153

(WBO Global, IBF Australasian super welterweight titles)



Tim Tszyu: “I’m expecting a win — that’s all. I came for here for one reason, one purpose, and that’s to win.”

Dwight Ritchie: “I’m feeling really good. Glad to get the weight off and ready to rumble.”

Venue: Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Promoter: No Limits Boxing

TV: Foxtel Main Event pay-per-view (Australia)

IBF supervisor: Anibal Miramontes

WBO supervisor: Danny Lee