Unbeaten rising star Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (24-0, 16 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten Batyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA super lightweight title and popular veterans Josesito López (36-8, 19 KOs) and John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KOs) meet in a 10-round welterweight attraction as part of undercard action on the Spence-Porter PPV on September 28 from Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The main event will be the welterweight title unification match between IBF champion Errol Spence, Jr. and WBC champion Shawn Porter. In the previously announced co-feature, WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell will defend his title against unbeaten former champion David Benavídez.
Also, on FOX leading into the Spence-Porter pay-per-view event, former three-time world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (35-6-1, 20 KOs) battles Jerry Thomas (14-1-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight match and undefeated super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (8-0, 6 KOs) appears in a six-rounder vs. TBA.
Very good all around card coming from PBC.
Yeah, I see no boring fights in here, but Molina vs. Lopez will be a war, and maybe Barrios vz Akhmedov too.
Good card this one. I am a bit skeptical about the main event, because both guy don’t have one punch fight definition and Spence might decide to outbox Porter, converting a promising all action fight in an snoozer. Hope will not happen.
Spence by decision and Lopez by 7round TKO over Molina.
PPV? WTH? Spence vs Crawford yes but not against Shawn porter.