Unbeaten rising star Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (24-0, 16 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten Batyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA super lightweight title and popular veterans Josesito López (36-8, 19 KOs) and John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KOs) meet in a 10-round welterweight attraction as part of undercard action on the Spence-Porter PPV on September 28 from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The main event will be the welterweight title unification match between IBF champion Errol Spence, Jr. and WBC champion Shawn Porter. In the previously announced co-feature, WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell will defend his title against unbeaten former champion David Benavídez.

* * *

Also, on FOX leading into the Spence-Porter pay-per-view event, former three-time world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (35-6-1, 20 KOs) battles Jerry Thomas (14-1-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight match and undefeated super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (8-0, 6 KOs) appears in a six-rounder vs. TBA.