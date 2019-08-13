The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, NY, has changed its eligibility requirements. Starting next year, fighters can get voted into the hall just three years after their last fight, rather than waiting for the previous five year period. With this change, boxers who last fought in 2015 and 2016, who would not yet eligible for inclusion on the ballot under the previous protocol, are now eligible for consideration for the Class of 2020.

In addition, The IBHOF is introducing a category for female boxers.