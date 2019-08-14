By Miguel Maravilla

Welterweight world champions Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs), the IBF king from Dallas, Texas, and Shawn Porter (30-2, 17 KOs), the WBC ruler from Akron, Ohio, held a press conference Tuesday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for their upcoming pay-per-view unification showdown on September 28.

Here is what the champs had to say:

Errol Spence: “This is an amazing event. Make sure you tune in for this main event. We’re going to do this on September 28th. Shawn is a warrior, he comes ready and leaves his heart on the table. This could be a fight of the year candidate. I will put on an amazing show and performance. I’m looking for the stoppage.”

Shawn Porter: “Listen. This fight demand the excitement and energy. Errol Spence Shawn Porter are coming to Staples Center for all of you. September 28th you need to be here. When we get in the ring September 28th. Nothing but respect. September 28th it’s going down.”

Also on hand were WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell (33-1, 24 KOs) of Michigan and former world champion David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs) of Phoenix, who square off in the co-feature bout.

Anthony Dirrell: “Me and David have wanted this fight for over a year but now we are here. I’m ready and looking for the knockout. I know he is. It will be an action-packed fight.”

David Benavidez: “I have the opportunity to be the youngest two-time super middleweight champion. I will do my best to give an action-packed fight. Anthony Dirrell, I’m going to take my titles back.”

