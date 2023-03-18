By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia is now a promotional free agent. Opetaia secured his release from former promoter Dean Lonergan in a bitter legal dispute that was resolved in court on Friday. “We’re excited to start the next chapter,” Opetaia told Fox Sports. “We’re happy to put this behind us and move forward. It’s been pretty stressful … this next chapter is going to be huge, I just can’t wait to kick it off.”

The 27-year-old Opetaia is expected back in the ring as soon as next month to defend his belt against mandatory challenger David Light.