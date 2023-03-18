By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia is now a promotional free agent. Opetaia secured his release from former promoter Dean Lonergan in a bitter legal dispute that was resolved in court on Friday. “We’re excited to start the next chapter,” Opetaia told Fox Sports. “We’re happy to put this behind us and move forward. It’s been pretty stressful … this next chapter is going to be huge, I just can’t wait to kick it off.”
The 27-year-old Opetaia is expected back in the ring as soon as next month to defend his belt against mandatory challenger David Light.
Something tells me Eddie Hearn might have Opetaia on his radar now. Okolie is the one fighting David Light next weekend, unless something has changed.
Good news, Opetaia should try to unify with WBC champ.
Ungrateful Opetaia. The promoter got him his World Title shot on home soil and built him up from his first fight. Now he has the title he wants to go with somebody else. Opetaia has listened to too many hanger ons who have let greed overcome loyalty.
He wanted to split with the dog Lonergan before the title fight but was contracted. So now he is a free man and can make more money, Good on him.