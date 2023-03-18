“I am embarrassed and upset by my actions”

Zurdo Ramirez Statement: “No excuses. I had never missed weight in my 45 pro fights. This is the first and last time. I have always prided myself on being a professional, but today was not my finest moment. On that note, l’d like to apologize to all my fans and supporters, Golden Boy Promotions, and DAZN for this unfortunate event.

“I never gave up trying to make weight, cutting until the final moment, but just couldn’t lose enough to make the contracted weight. I am embarrassed and upset by my actions and promise that this will never happen again. I will make the right adjustments and will be back soon.”