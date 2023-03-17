Saturday’s clash between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and “King” Gabe Rosado has been canceled after Ramirez came in very heavy and the California Commission nixed the fight. Zurdo was apparently 6+ pounds over the light heavyweight limit.
The new main event will be JoJo Diaz against Mercito Gesta. Diaz was also overweight at 139.4 pounds, while Gesta was 137.2. That bout is proceeding.
Venue: Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
This idiot Ramirez was 12 pounds overweight
Too bad…I know the outcome was very likely but I was looking forward to the fight nonetheless. I may change my plans as Diaz Gesta as the main even does not move the needle for me.
Now Ramirez can move up to cruiserweight, fight bums for decent money for the next three years, all the while screaming that the cruiser champs are ducking him. Sound familiar?
Apparently Zurdo kept his training camp at Burger King?? He was under 175 for Bivol, wth has he been doing the last FOUR months? Wow!
Jojo Diaz weighed in at 139+ for his fight… he didn’t look too good either actually.
I rarely get angry at fighters. I have only sparred a handful of times and have never been an active fighter. So I try not to judge….but come on….6 to 12 lbs over? People book vacations, arrange for time of work etc. They pay for and book flights and hotels! This may not seem like a big fight to most..but to someone it may have been the one they could afford or the one they fell into their life’s schedule to go. To someone …this may have been a big deal! Fans deserve better the that. Sure the card will go on…but the people bought tickets for Ramirez not Diaz. If it were illness or injury I would be much more sympathetic but fans deserve better then this. It is not right!
Omyyy. Terrible.
Should have had a bigger heavier opponent
Would’ve been a mismatch anyway. Zurdo much too big for Rosado. I can imagine we’ll see Zurdo at cruiserweight or heavyweight in the future.