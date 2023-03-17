Saturday’s clash between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and “King” Gabe Rosado has been canceled after Ramirez came in very heavy and the California Commission nixed the fight. Zurdo was apparently 6+ pounds over the light heavyweight limit.

The new main event will be JoJo Diaz against Mercito Gesta. Diaz was also overweight at 139.4 pounds, while Gesta was 137.2. That bout is proceeding.

Venue: Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN