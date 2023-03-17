Jarrell Miller 333 vs. Lucas Browne 277
Jono Carroll 130 vs. Miguel Marriaga 130
Soslan Asbarov 199.5 vs. Brandon Glanton 200
Venue: The Agenda, Dubai, UAE
Promoter: Hardcore Boxing
TV: ProBoxTV.com @ 1pm ET (USA & Australia);
ESPN Knockout (Latin America)
How good are in Dubai for testing the boxers? I really don’t have a clue, but I hope they are focused in strictness about that, now that they are growing as a boxing venues
Miller will have the edge as long as he keeps a consistent pace on Browne. Browne’s legs will be the first thing to fade in most of his fights and he tends to get lazier with punch output as the fight progresses. Browne’s style of fighting is rather predictable and last I saw him fight, nothing has changed which includes his questionable chin. Miller UD.
Good little scrap right there. Two good fighters going for little fame.
Props to both for taking the fight for little income.
Brown getting KO in the first round