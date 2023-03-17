Miller-Browne Weights from Dubai Jarrell Miller 333 vs. Lucas Browne 277

Jono Carroll 130 vs. Miguel Marriaga 130

Soslan Asbarov 199.5 vs. Brandon Glanton 200 Venue: The Agenda, Dubai, UAE

Promoter: Hardcore Boxing

TV: ProBoxTV.com @ 1pm ET (USA & Australia);

ESPN Knockout (Latin America) Boxing in Cleveland, Texas this Saturday

