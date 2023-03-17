El Tigre Promotions will host an evening of professional boxing this Saturday nigh at the Cleveland Civic Center in Cleveland, Texas (Suburb of Houston). The main event will be Houston native Juan Torres (9-5-1, 4 KOs) taking on Aaron Chavers (9-10-1, 4 KOs) of Oklahoma, OK in a six round heavyweight clash for the vacant Texas Combative Sports Program USA Texas State Heavyweight Championship. Six other bouts are set to take place. Doors open at 6:00pm and first fight is scheduled for 7:00pm. Tickets are available at eltigrepromotions.com. Christian Schmidt set to be the announcer.

