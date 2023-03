Weights from Pittsburgh Oleh Dovhun 121.2 vs. Juan Centeno 122

(NABA super bantamweight title) Kante Irving 171 vs. Devaun Lee 169.2

Joey Turk 205.6 vs. Isaiah Margheim 212.6

Jordan Zlacki 150.2 vs. Eric Palmer 149

Devon Siegfried 185.4 vs. Matteo Gardner 189.8 Venue: Priory Grand Hall

Promoters; Integrity Fighter Management, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing

Stream: Starboxing.tv

1st Bell: 7 PM ET Eifert stuns Pascal in IBF eliminator Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.