March 16, 2023
Boxing Results

Results from Montreal

In an upset, unheralded female junior welterweight Karla Ramos Zamora (10-9-1, 2 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO against former world title challenger Jessica Camara (10-4, 2 KOs). A barrage of unanswered punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:46. Zamora claimed the IBF International title.

2016 Olympian light heavyweight “Mighty” Joe Ward (9-1, 5 KOs) needed just 91 seconds to annihilate previously undefeated Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-1, 4 KOs). Ward dropped Rodriguez with a left hook then quickly finished him.

Walsh smashes Tucker in two
Oscar Valdez returns May 20

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Absolutely gutted for Camara – love watching her fight. That’s Camara, Clave and Spencer all losing in Canada in the last few months and Dicaire lost her fight to Natasha Jonas in England as well.

    Reply
    • >