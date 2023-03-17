In an upset, unheralded female junior welterweight Karla Ramos Zamora (10-9-1, 2 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO against former world title challenger Jessica Camara (10-4, 2 KOs). A barrage of unanswered punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:46. Zamora claimed the IBF International title.

2016 Olympian light heavyweight “Mighty” Joe Ward (9-1, 5 KOs) needed just 91 seconds to annihilate previously undefeated Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-1, 4 KOs). Ward dropped Rodriguez with a left hook then quickly finished him.