March 16, 2023
Walsh smashes Tucker in two

Unbeaten super welterweight Callum Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) brutalized Wesley Tucker (15-5, 9 KOs) over two rounds on Thursday night at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Walsh dropped Tucker three times in round two to end it. Time was 2:59. Tucker has now lost five of his last six.

In his first fight in five years, welterweight Danny O’Connor (31-3, 12 KOs) busted up Luis Garcia (13-2-1, 9 KOs) over five one-sided rounds. The ring doctor finally advised that the fight be stopped due to cuts. Time was 1:55

Unbeaten middleweight Francis “Frank the Tank” Hogan (14-0, 13 KOs) was victorious after round five when the corner of Jimmy Williams (18-11-2, 6 KOs) decided he had taken enough punishment.

Unbeaten featherweight Hegly Mosqueda (24-0, 18 KOs) won an eight round split decision over Jose Garcia (13-4-3, 9 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 77-75 for Mosqueda, 77-75 for Garcia.

Light heavyweight Kendrick Ball Jr (21-1-3, 12 KOs) scored a workmanlike six round unanimous decision over Mike Stegall (7-1-3, 3 KOs) by scores of 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

