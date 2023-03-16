Former two-time world champion Oscar Valdez will be returning to the ring on May 20th on the undercard of Vassily Lomachenko vs. Devin Haney at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Manager Frank Espinoza confirmed the date for the Nogales, Sonora native. “Once Oscar get past his next opponent in May, he will most likely face world champion Emmanuel Navarrete for the 130 pound title,” Espinoza affirmed. “That fight will take place in August or September.”

Other Espinoza fighters scheduled in upcoming fights include:

Raul Curiel, “12-0” the current NABF 147 Pound champion and ranked number 10 in the world will be fighting on the undercard

of the Vergil Ortiz headlined card on March 29th in Dallas, Texas.

On April 1st in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joet Gonzalez will be facing Jose Enrique Vivas at the Hard Rock Hotel as part of a co-main event to be aired on ESPN.

Espinoza’s much talked about new prospect, Ricardo “Ricky” Ruvalcaba who has a record of 7 and 0 with 6 knockouts will be fighting on March 25th as part of the Ramirez vs. Comey card in Fresno, California at the Savsmart Center.

Rubalcava, a 22-year-old six-foot super lightweight is considered an up-and-coming hot prospect. “The kid is tall, has long arms, has a huge fan base and can punch,” manager Espinoza stated. “I’m very excited about Ricky’s future. I truly believe he will be a champion someday.”