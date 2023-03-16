Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) and “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) hosted a press conference at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. Their 12-round light heavyweight fight on Saturday will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Zurdo Ramirez: “Everything was good in camp. I’m ready. Yeah, I’ve seen the Bivol fight back, and it wasn’t my fight. I take the loss and move on. Gabe’s a tough fighter, he’s always bringing everything to the table. I also want to challenge myself. We’ve sparred before so it’s going to be a great fight. After the last fight, I want to prove myself. I was in a dark place but now it’s a new start and I’m ready. I have Rosado in front of me and after I win hopefully, I can get a world title again.”

Gabe Rosado: “I’m back with Freddie at Wildcard. It’s my character, I want to challenge myself. I know how to bounce back. It’s a fight that will go down in history for a great fight. I know what Zurdo is going to bring, and I am too. Zurdo brings a lot so I’m going to be prepared. I’m ready you shock the boxing world again.”

In the co-feature, former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr meets Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta in a lightweight showdown.

JoJo Diaz: “I had to make some changes. The team I have now is amazing. I wanted to spice things up. As a fighter sometimes you go on neutral, so we had to change some things. Mercito is tough and experienced. After I walk him down and win, it’s going to open a lot of doors for me. I’m very confident this fight.”

Mercito Gesta: “As a fighter you don’t want to dodge anyone. Jojo is one of the best and I want that. You should expect a better me.”